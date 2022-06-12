DULZURA, Calif. – Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are battling a 65-acre brush fire east of San Diego, authorities said.

CalFire officials had originally reported the fire was spreading at a slow rate of speed and that five acres had been burned as of 6:30 p.m. Around 7:45 p.m., however, Thomas Shoots with CalFire told FOX 5 that the fire, which originated near Highway 94 and Freezer Road, had spread to 20 acres. Just one hour later, officials said on Twitter that the fire’s acreage had tripled to just over 65 acres.

Shoots said that the fire’s location has made it difficult to battle from the ground and that helicopters will continue to work to extinguish the blaze until after dark.

At this time, there is no concern for evacuations, CalFire officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.