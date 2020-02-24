Bald eagle eggs at Big Bear Lake may never hatch, experts say

Experts say the normal incubation period for bald eagle eggs is between 35 and 38 days.

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — Experts say two bald eagle eggs at Big Bear Lake have passed their normal incubation time and may never hatch.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported the eggs in a nest at Big Bear Lake have been seen daily on streaming video from a camera positioned at the nest.

The U.S. Forest Service says the eggs most likely contain dead offspring, although they are still being attended by their parents, Jackie and Shadow.

A San Bernardino National Forest official says bald eagle eggs hatch in about 35 to 38 days, but the Big Bear eggs were laid more than 40 days ago.