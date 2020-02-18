Average local gas prices rise for third time in 4 days

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $3.564, the third increase in four days after equaling its lowest amount since March 26.

The average price rose a half-cent Saturday, dropped three-tenths of a cent on Sunday and increased four-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 27 cents higher than one year ago but 2 cents less than one month ago. It has fallen 3.8 cents since the start of the year.