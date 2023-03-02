SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved murder case dating back 20 years.

Investigators from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office are trying to located locate the suspects responsible for the murder of 39-year-old Cynthia ‘Denise’ Peppers.

The crime occurred around 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022 when Peppers was in the front yard of her home, located at 303 Mann Ave. in Chula Vista. Authorities say the victim was bringing groceries into her house when two vehicles reportedly pulled up along the street.

At that time, suspects from both vehicles began firing multiple gunshots at three people who were standing near Peppers in the front yard. Official say the the intended victims were associated with a gang.

Peppers, who was a mother of four, suffered a gunshot wound to her face and authorities say she was pronounce deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, the three other victims suffered gunshot wounds but survived their injuries.

Both suspect vehicles fled the area. Witnesses at the scene described the suspects’ vehicles as being a red or orange colored Nissan 280 or 300ZX and the second vehicle as a gray Honda Accord or Acura hatchback.

According to authorities, both vehicles were occupied by four to six males who are believed to be part of rival “blood gangs.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.

Those who believe they have relative details about Peppers’ death are encouraged to call the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office at (619) 531-4277 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.