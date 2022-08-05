Authorities pursued a driver in a stolen sedan throughout the San Fernando Valley.

As of 10 p.m., the driver had traveled on the 101 Freeway, as well as surface streets in North Hollywood and Burbank, the 5 Freeway and eastbound 210.

At one point, the suspect jumped out of the stolen sedan and attempted to carjack another vehicle, which was locked. The sedan rolled into the back of the vehicle at which point he got back into the car and drove away.

By about 10:15 p.m., the driver hit what appeared to be a spike strip and was taken into custody.