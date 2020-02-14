Authorities ID man killed in sports car crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified a man who was killed when the sports car he was driving crashed off a South Bay freeway connector.

Jose Cruz Perez, 21, of Logan Heights lost control of the blue Nissan 350Z coupe while trying to merge onto eastbound state Route 54 from northbound Interstate 5 in National City at high speed shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alerted by a witness who saw Perez’s vehicle veer off the connector and plunge down a steep embankment just south of the Sweetwater River, California Highway Patrol officers searched the area but were unable to find the car or driver.

About four hours after the accident, a worker at a shipbuilding yard alongside the freeway ramp found the wrecked Nissan in a mud pond with Perez’s body partially ejected from the driver’s side door, the CHP reported.