SAN DIEGO – Authorities are looking for an at-risk missing man who was last seen in the Encanto neighborhood Saturday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

Tausuai Tafilele who is 76 years old was last seen around 5 a.m. at the 6000 block of Cervantes Avenue, police said, he suffers from a medical condition that makes him at-risk.

Tafilele is a Samoan man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, has short brown and white hair, last seen wearing a blue hat with the title “U.S AIRFORCE VETERAN.”

He is also wearing a beige corduroy jacket, a red shirt, baby blue pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at (619)-531-2000 and reference case #22501044.