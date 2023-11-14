ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Six people died and at least a dozen were hurt Tuesday morning when a semi crashed into the rear of a charter bus carrying high school students.

The crash caused the semi to catch fire and smoke to pour out of the bus, which was carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley High School in northeast Ohio to an event in Columbus. The accident took place on Interstate 70 east of the exit for State Route 310 and led to I-70 being closed in both directions for hours.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the accident took place about 8:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes and that 18 people, including 15 children, were taken to seven area hospitals. Images of the immediate aftermath sent to NBC4 showed the cab of the semi ablaze and rammed into the back of the bus. The front was the bus was severely damaged, too.

“This is our worst nightmare when we have a bus full of children involved in a crash,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in an update near the crash site. “Our hearts go out and prayers to all the families, all those who were on the bus, everyone who was involved in the accident.”

Further details were not available as troopers and the National Transportation Safety Board investigated. The semi was operated by Mid-State Systems, which declined comment to NBC4. The bus was operated by Pioneer Trails of Millersburg, which told the Associated Press it was cooperating with investigators. Five vehicles were involved in the accident, troopers said.

I-70 was closed eastbound at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158 near Kirkersville. Traffic was being forced to exit, with U.S. 40 and State Route 204 both running parallel to I-70 to the north and south, respectively. The closure was expected to last through the afternoon, with eastbound lanes reopening about 4:30 p.m.

Traffic camera footage after the accident showed a large presence of emergency crews and at least one fire on the highway, approximately 26 miles east of Downtown Columbus.

At 10:30 a.m., two school buses arrived, escorted by police. Several dozen people boarded the buses, which drove away about 20 minutes later. The AP reported 57 people were on board the charter bus and that uninjured passengers were taken to a church in Etna to be able to contact family.

In a statement to families, Tuscarawas Valley schools Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky said he had “devastating and heartbreaking news to report.” The school, known as “Tusky Valley,” is in rural Tuscarawas County about 15 miles south of Canton, and there are about 1,200 students in the entire district.

“Our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community,” Varansky said.

DeWine would not confirm the number killed pending the notification of families, but Sean Grady of the Licking County Emergency Management Agency told NBC4 that six had died.

The accident marked the second deadly bus crash involving students in the area since August. On the first day of school, a bus was carrying 52 elementary students went off the road and rolled onto its side after a car in the other direction went left of center. An 11-year-old student in the Northwestern Local school district in Clark County died, and 23 students were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the car has been charged.

The Tuscarawas Valley bus was on its way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus. The day’s events were canceled.

“Our focus is on providing support to Tuscarawas Valley,” an OSBA statement read. “That includes making grief counselors from our trade show available. We are praying for the entire Tuscarawas Valley family.”