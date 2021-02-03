Woman hospitalized in Otay Mesa apartment fire

SAN DIEGO – One woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

Crews rescued the woman from an apartment in the 1100 block of 30th Street, near Del Sol Boulevard in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at the complex just before 5:30 p.m.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to the UC San Diego Medical Center with major trauma. No other victims were reported in the fire.

A total of 46 fire personnel including firefighters from San Diego, National City and Chula Vista are responding to the blaze.

