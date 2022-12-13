A 17-year-old was killed in a Chula Vista during a house party on Nov. 12, 2022.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a teenager at a South Bay house party, the Chula Vista Police Department announced Tuesday.

The stabbing happened on November 12 at a home in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista. Upon arrival, police found a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Mateo Castillo, with at least one stab wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures, police said.

After nearly a month of investigating, officials were able to locate and arrest a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing. James Mumper Jr., 18, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Task Force, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said in a news release.

Mumper Jr. was booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Two other teenage victims were seriously injured in connection to the house party incident and police are seeking information on identifying potential additional suspects.

Police urged anyone with information to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip online via P3tips if they wish to remain anonymous.

The owner of the home was believed to have been present during the party and cooperated with officials during the investigation, CVPD said.