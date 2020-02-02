Gunman robs Verizon store in busy shopping center

SAN DIEGO — An armed man robbed a Verizon store in a busy Mira Mesa shopping center Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man walked into the store along the 10700 block of Westview Parkway around 8 p.m. He pointed a gun at one of the employees and took money from the register before guiding the employee to the back of the store.

Police said the man ran from the store soon after with an unknown amount of stolen goods in his possession.

The armed robber was described as a black man wearing black clothes and a bandana hiding his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

32.915855 -117.121994