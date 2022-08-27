CAMPO, Calif. – Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday when agents were patrolling near Golden Acorn Casino and observed a vehicle, a 2009 BMW sedan, pull out of the parking lot and park on Crestwood Road under Interstate 8.

Agents approached the vehicle and questioned both the 36-year-old driver and the 15-year-old female passenger. Records checked during the stop indicated that the man was a previously convicted felon and that the 15-year-old girl was a missing child.

Further inspection of the vehicle uncovered a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat, officials said Friday.

Agents called in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for backup and removed the man and the loaded weapon from the car.

The teenager was taken to the hospital to be examined.

“I am proud of the great work our Border Patrol agents demonstrated in stopping this convicted felon and rescuing this young girl from harm,” said Chief Border Patrol Aaron M. Heitke. “Our agents patrol the border day and night to keep dangerous criminals from entering our communities.”

Officials did not release the name of the driver or the passenger involved in the incident.