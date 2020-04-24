Applicants, employers sought for National City Chamber’s virtual job fair

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – The National City Chamber of Commerce put a call out Thursday seeking applicants and employers for its first-ever virtual job fair. The annual fair will be held online next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with hopes of addressing rising unemployment.

The April 29 Career to Pathways Success Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom and is free to attend.

The chamber of commerce says job seekers will have the chance to discuss employment opportunities with 18 employers from health care services, biotech, retail, government agencies and other essential sectors.

Job seekers are encouraged to prepare up-to-date resumes, research the companies and openings they’re applying for and dress in professional attire while appearing for employers from home.

“National City supports economic stability for our residents,” said Councilmember Mona Rios, who has helped organize the annual job fair for the past 10 years. “Taking an innovative approach using technology tools is critical at this time to connect job seekers with employment opportunities.”

The city says its unemployment rates have plummeted since the job fair’s 2011 inception, but COVID-19 has generated a new need.

According to a report released Thursday by the San Diego Association of Governments, South Bay communities are among the hardest-hit by COVID-19- related unemployment among San Diego County cities.

“Our goal is to stimulate the local economy by connecting National City and South County residents to jobs during this critical time. We continue to see unemployment figures rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need to act now, to ensure the vitality of our communities,” said Jacqueline Reynoso, president/CEO of the National City Chamber of Commerce and founder of this annual workforce development program.

Event registration is available on the National City Chamber of Commerce’s website.