Anesthesiologist arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting unconscious patient

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police arrested a doctor from Poway Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting an unconscious patient.

Escondido police and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Dr. Leng Thai Key, a 40-year-old anesthesiologist, after a female patient of Key reported on Saturday that she had been sexually assaulted while she was unconscious.

Escondido police detectives investigated the woman’s claims and found evidence providing probable cause for the arrest., the agency said.

Key has practiced medicine for more than eight years and worked with Palomar Hospital, North County Pain Institute, Sharp Community Medical Group, Graybill Medical Group and the Desert Pain Clinic in Rancho Mirage.

Investigators said they believe Key may have additional victims. Anyone with information about him or who believes they are a victim is asked to call Det. Therese Ruiz at 760-839-4790.