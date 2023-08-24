A suspect was arrested after shoppers were evacuated for a possible bomb threat from a toilet that was mysteriously left at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale Thursday night.

Police confirmed a male suspect was taken into custody although his identity was not released.

The incident was first reported around 8 p.m., according to Glendale police. Officers found the painted toilet around 50-100 feet from the AMC Theater at the shopping center.

A note accompanied the paint-covered toilet stating that the item may be a bomb, police said.

A dolly typically used for hotel luggage was also seen nearby, but it’s unclear whether that was used to transport the toilet.

Authorities evacuated shoppers from the scene. Sky5 video shows the toilet appears to have many images and letters scrawled all over it. The messages were not discernable at the time.

Shoppers were evacuated for a possible bomb threat after a toilet was mysteriously left at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Drone investigating a possible bomb threat after a toilet was mysteriously left at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Bomb squad investigates a possible bomb threat after a toilet was mysteriously left at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Bomb squad investigates a possible bomb threat after a toilet was mysteriously left at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale on August 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Citizen video showed a large police presence at the scene as shoppers were escorted away from the premises. The L.A. County Sheriff’s bomb squad responded to the scene.

A police drone was later seen flying over the toilet to investigate. A bomb squad unit later approached the toilet and was setting up an X-ray machine to get a closer look at the possible contents inside.

Following a clear x-ray reading, two bomb squad members approached the toilet and carefully dismantled it, removing the tank lid and the seat. Nothing appeared to be found inside and the area was cleared.

It’s unknown what the suspect’s motive for the bomb threat was. The incident remains under investigation.

Rick Caruso, owner of the Americana at Brand, released a statement saying in part:

“Earlier this evening, a suspicious item and note were left at The Americana at Brand. As a result of our significant investment in security measures, we were able to quickly assist the GPD in identifying and locating a suspect who was then arrested.

We do not tolerate criminal activity on our properties and will take every step necessary to ensure the safety of our guests, tenants, residents and employees. We extend our gratitude to our security team and to the GPD for their quick response and action in arresting the suspect.”

Sky5 video can be seen in the player above.