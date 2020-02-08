American dies from coronavirus in China

WUHAN, China — A United States citizen died from the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, embassy officials said Saturday, marking what appears to be the first American death from the outbreak that has killed hundreds.

The patient was age 60, and died at a local hospital Thursday, the US Embassy in Beijing said. It declined to disclose more details out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan in December. Since then, it has killed 724 people worldwide, mostly in China, where it has trapped residents at home and paralyzed the world’s second biggest economy.

Outside mainland China, it has raced across continents, infecting tens of thousands in 27 countries and territories. In the US, there are at least 12 confirmed cases.

The news comes hours after the US evacuated hundreds of Americans from Wuhan in two chartered flights Friday. Evacuated passengers were quarantined at various bases in the US.

Five people evacuated to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California were hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. They were taken to an undisclosed hospital with a fever and are in isolation as they undergo more tests.

Flights evacuating passengers stopped at several bases — Travis, Eppley Airfield in Omaha and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Everyone on the flights will be subject to a 14-day federally mandated quarantine. Those who show symptoms will be taken to area hospitals for isolation and treatment.