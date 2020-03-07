Watch Now
Amber Alert issued out of LA County

LOS ANGELES — An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon after a child abduction out of Los Angeles County, according to Caltrans.

The child was identified as 4-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez, who was last seen with 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez along the 1900 block of Gates Street in Los Angeles around 8 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities were searching for a silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner with California license plate No. 7VGY615.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 1-800-TELL-CHP.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

