Amber Alert issued out of LA County

LOS ANGELES — An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon after a child abduction out of Los Angeles County, according to Caltrans.

The child was identified as 4-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez, who was last seen with 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez along the 1900 block of Gates Street in Los Angeles around 8 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

AMBER ALERT – Los Angeles Police Department

LAST SEEN NEAR THE LINCOLN HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD @LAPDHQ @LAPDHQEnEspanol

IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/ohOiju4zFx — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 7, 2020

Authorities were searching for a silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner with California license plate No. 7VGY615.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 1-800-TELL-CHP.

#AmberAlert out of Los Angeles County. Call law enforcement if you see a Silver Toyota 4Runner with a California license plate of 7VGY615. pic.twitter.com/SEzvwcitaB — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) March 7, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.