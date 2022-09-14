Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes.

Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles.

Law enforcement officers searched the campus for any evidence of a gunman or a weapon but found nothing.

Nearby Antelope Valley College canceled a scheduled evacuation drill due to the police activity. Additionally, Edwards Air Force Base asked people to stay clear of the area.

The lockdown at Lancaster High School was one of several active shooter hoaxes in Central and Southern California Wednesday afternoon.

Lockdowns were also ordered due to false reports at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, and Bullard High School in Fresno.