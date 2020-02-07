‘A nightmare’: Witnesses describe moment when woman allegedly ran over co-worker while drunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The trial for a woman accused of fatally running over a co-worker with her car after a night of drinking kicked off Thursday.

Latisha Ingram, 33, is charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

Prosecutors say Ingram tried to get behind the wheel of her car after grabbing after-dinner drinks with co-workers in June 2019. Surveillance footage displayed in court showed 25-year-old Ha Minh Ta and witness Gabriela Rojo trying to keep Ingram from driving.

"I remember holding the door trying to talk to her," Rojo testified. "She's like, 'What are you trying to do, break my f****** door?' And I'm like, 'That's not possible, relax.' And then Ha's like, 'Let me just talk to her.'"

Rojo said as Ta attempted to keep Ingram from driving, she pulled out of the parking lot, fatally dragging Ta to death with her vehicle.

"I was traumatized," Rojo said as she fought back tears. "I didn't know how I felt. I thought it was a nightmare."

During testimony, Ingram could be seen occasionally wiping tears away from her eyes.

The defense agreed in opening statements that Ingram is guilty of DUI and vehicular manslaughter, but argued she is not guilty of murder.

"At no point in time did she have a conscious disregard for human life, for Ha's life," Ingram's defense attorney said.

Ingram has a previous DUI conviction from 2011. If convicted of the new charges, she faces 15 years to life in prison.