SAN DIEGO — It was a wet morning for many across San Diego County Sunday as a “tropical moisture plum,” also known as an atmospheric river, lifted northward.
Just how much rain has the region seen over the past couple of days?
The National Weather Service released its two-day precipitation totals as of 7:32 a.m. Sunday, and here’s a look at those results:
*Note: Rainfall amounts were collected at NWS stations across the county.
North County areas
|Julian
|0.31 inches
|Poway
|0.23 inches
|Oceanside
|0.08 inches
|Ramona
|0.06 inches
|Escondido
|0.06 inches
|Vista
|0.04 inches
|Encinitas
|0.04 inches
|Carlsbad
|0.03 inches
|El Camino Del Norte
|0.03 inches
|San Onofre
|0.02 inches
|San Marcos
|0.02 inches
San Diego areas
|Miramar
|0.31 inches
|Kearney Mesa
|0.30 inches
|Fashion Valley
|0.21 inches
|Montgomery Field
|0.19 inches
|Chula Vista
|0.18 inches
|Point Loma
|0.12 inches
|Brown Field
|0.10 inches
East County areas
|Santa Ysabel
|0.48 inches
|San Miguel Raws (Near Spring Valley)
|0.38 inches
|Santee
|0.25 inches
|Alpine Raws
|0.26 inches
|Dulzura Summit
|0.25 inches
|La Mesa
|0.18 inches
|Mt. Laguna Raws
|0.11 inches
|Campo
|0.13 inches
South Bay areas
|National City
|0.22 inches
|Chula Vista
|0.18 inches
Don’t see the area you are looking for? A full list of precipitation levels from NWS stations across the region can be found here.
Looking ahead, weather officials are warning of a period of strong Santa Ana winds across Southern California from late Sunday through Tuesday.
Hang on to your hats, San Diegans.