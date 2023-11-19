SAN DIEGO — It was a wet morning for many across San Diego County Sunday as a “tropical moisture plum,” also known as an atmospheric river, lifted northward.

Just how much rain has the region seen over the past couple of days?

The National Weather Service released its two-day precipitation totals as of 7:32 a.m. Sunday, and here’s a look at those results:

*Note: Rainfall amounts were collected at NWS stations across the county.

North County areas

Julian0.31 inches
Poway0.23 inches
Oceanside0.08 inches
Ramona0.06 inches
Escondido0.06 inches
Vista0.04 inches
Encinitas0.04 inches
Carlsbad0.03 inches
El Camino Del Norte0.03 inches
San Onofre0.02 inches
San Marcos0.02 inches
(NWS measurements)

San Diego areas

Miramar0.31 inches
Kearney Mesa0.30 inches
Fashion Valley0.21 inches
Montgomery Field0.19 inches
Chula Vista0.18 inches
Point Loma0.12 inches
Brown Field0.10 inches
(NWS measurements)

East County areas

Santa Ysabel0.48 inches
San Miguel Raws (Near Spring Valley)0.38 inches
Santee0.25 inches
Alpine Raws0.26 inches
Dulzura Summit0.25 inches
La Mesa0.18 inches
Mt. Laguna Raws0.11 inches
Campo0.13 inches
(NWS measurements)

South Bay areas

National City0.22 inches
Chula Vista0.18 inches
(NWS measurements)

Don’t see the area you are looking for? A full list of precipitation levels from NWS stations across the region can be found here.

Looking ahead, weather officials are warning of a period of strong Santa Ana winds across Southern California from late Sunday through Tuesday.

Hang on to your hats, San Diegans.