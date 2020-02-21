8 arrested after suspected smuggling boat enters US illegally

SAN DIEGO — Eight men were arrested Friday morning after U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a suspected smuggling boat near Coronado State Beach.

The Joint Harbor Operation Center first spotted what they described as a suspicious vessel entering the U.S. around 1:15 a.m.

The JHOC shared the information with Border Patrol agents, who found the boat beached just north of Coronado State Beach.

The eight individuals who had been on board tried to run but were stopped by Border Patrol agents. Five were arrested immediately, and three others who hid in the area nearby were arrested shortly thereafter, the Border Patrol said.

All of the arrestees were adult men between the ages of 19 and 36 who had entered the U.S. illegally. Three of the men were Yemeni nationals and five were Mexican nationals, according to the Border Patrol.