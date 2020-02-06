70-year-old woman sexually assaulted at assisted living facility

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in Carlsbad.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the facility in the 1000 block of Laguna Drive, where staff said a man had entered the building, gone into a woman’s room and sexually assaulted her, according to Carlsbad police. When an employee confronted the man, he ran off.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers located Austin Miller in the 900 block of Carlsbad Village Drive and arrested him on suspicion of elder abuse, burglary, attempted rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment. Miller will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility.