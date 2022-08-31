Seven firefighters suffered heat-related injuries while battling a rapidly spreading brush fire near Castaic Wednesday afternoon that forced evacuations and the complete closure of the 5 Freeway.

The Route Fire had burned 250 acres as of 4 p.m. with no containment, according to CalFire.

By 7 p.m., it had grown to about 3,000 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Evacuations were issued for the Paradise Ranch Estates Mobile Home Park and all structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road, the LASD said.

Additionally Northlake Elementary School was evacuated during the fire, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted.

By 6:30 p.m., “all structures north of Lake Hughes Road, east of the 5 FWY” were under evacuation orders,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The fire was initially reported around noon near northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, according to the Angeles National Forest.

The Route Fire was burning on both sides of the 5 Freeway near Castaic on Aug. 31, 2022. (KTLA)

By 1:30 p.m. the fire had jumped to the other side of the 5 Freeway and was burning on both sides of the interstate, prompting California Highway Patrol to close all lanes of travel southbound at Templin Highway and northbound at Parker Road.

Traffic on the 5 Freeway was backed up for miles.

Northbound traffic on the interstate was being turned around via a median gate, Caltrans detailed. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, and possible alternatives include the northbound 14 Freeway or the westbound 126 Freeway to the northbound 101 Freeway.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to the eastbound 138 Freeway to the southbound 14 Freeway to reach the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita.

Seven firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, including five that had to be hospitalized, officials said without elaborating.

“Obviously, conditions are going to be very challenging when we have heat this high. Of course, this is going to be a record weekend for heat,” Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Craig Little said.

The blaze is burning as a heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is baking the Southland.

Sky5 aerial footage showed ground crews digging containment lines while helicopters and airplanes attacked the fire from above with water and fire retardant.

Dark, black smoke could be seen for miles in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.