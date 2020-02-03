1 killed, 5 injured after passenger opens fire on Greyhound bus headed out of Los Angeles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — One person was killed and five others wounded Monday morning when a gunman opened fire aboard a Greyhound bus that departed from Los Angeles and was headed to the Bay Area.

Authorities received a 911 call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting a shooting on the bus in the Fort Tejon area, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said.

The bus was traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway with 43 people on board when the incident occurred, Pennings said.

Following the shooting, the bus driver pulled over the right shoulder and the suspect exited the bus voluntarily without his weapon.

The bus then continued to the Grapevine Road exit and the driver stopped at a Valero gas station to get help for the injured victims.

“The driver handled the situation very professionally,” Pennings said.

One of the victims, described only as a female from Colombia, died at the scene. Five others were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. One of those victims had to be airlifted to the hospital, Pennings said.

Authorities initially said six patients had been transported from the scene but later updated the number.

The suspected shooter, who was a passenger on the bus, was found near the drop off location and taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was not identified but described as a male.

A black handgun was located on the bus.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

