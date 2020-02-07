5th coronavirus evacuee evaluated at local hospital

SAN DIEGO — A fifth American evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The evacuee, an adult, was taken to UC San Diego Health.

Four people, including a 4-year-old girl, were taken Wednesday to local hospitals — two adults to UC San Diego Health and one adult and one child to Rady Children’s Hospital.

All five individuals were among the 167 people flown from the Wuhan region of China to MCAS Miramar.

