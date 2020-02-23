5-year-old in critical condition after fatal bus crash

A 5-year-old was in critical condition after a bus crashed in Pala Mesa Saturday morning, authorities said.

SAN DIEGO — A bus crash in Pala Mesa Saturday morning left three people dead and 18 others injured, including a 5-year-old who was in critical condition Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, three females were killed in the crash. The victims were not immediately identified.

The 18 injured individuals were taken to four hospitals, authorities said.

One of the injured, a 5-year-old, was taken to Riverside University Health System Medical Center and was in critical condition Saturday night, the CHP said.

Five of the passengers were taken to Palomar Medical Center Escondido, five were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center and seven were taken to Temecula Valley Hospital. Details regarding the severity of their injuries were not immediately clear.

The bus rolled over several times on southbound I-15 just south of state Route 76 around 10:30 a.m., the North County Fire Protection District said.

Crews from the CHP, Camp Pendleton, CalFire, Pala Mesa, Vista and Oceanside arrived on the scene to aid in helping the injured victims who were ejected in the crash, according to Capt. John Choi of the NCFPD.

Rescue crews found the bus on its roof and in danger of sliding down an embankment, Choi said. Crews had to stabilize the bus before they could rescue anybody trapped inside.

One unidentified person was found dead inside the bus. Another person inside the bus was pulled to safety, Choi said. The bus had no seat belts, he said.

The bus driver voluntarily answered first responders’ questions after the crash and was cooperating with authorities, the CHP told FOX 5.

Details about the bus, where it was coming from and its destination were not immediately released.