Five people were hospitalized after a shooting in Pasadena on Friday night.

Pasadena Police responded to reports of gunshots heard at an apartment complex on the 100 block of E. Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:33 p.m.

Arriving officers found five injured victims at the scene, all in serious to critical condition, police said.

Four people were transported by fire crews to a local hospital. The fifth victim transported themself to the hospital, police said.

Authorities believe the shooting may have been caused by some sort of fight breaking out. No suspect information was released and no arrests were made so far.

Neither the victims’ ages nor identities have been released.

Sky5 video from the scene shows evidence markers all around a carport area of the apartment complex.

A large police perimeter was set up near Raymond and Marengo Avenue between Orange Grove Boulevard and Painter Street. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

Details remain limited and the events that led up to the shooting are unclear. Police have been dispatched and are investigating the scene

This developing story will be updated. Sky5 video can be seen in the player above.