5.6-magnitude quake jolts Baja California, Mexico

SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck the northern tip of the Gulf of California Friday evening and was felt across San Diego County.

The quake was reported at 7:52 p.m., according to U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was 42 miles southeast of Estacion Coahuila.

The quake was initially reported to have a preliminary magnitude of 5.5, and its epicenter was placed to the northwest, near Alberto Ovieda Mota in Baja California.

