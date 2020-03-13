4th group of cruise passengers arrives at Miramar for quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fourth group of passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Oakland landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday afternoon to undergo a 14-day quarantine because of possible coronavirus exposure.

The unmarked white jetliner landed at the base around 2:30 p.m. with 156 people on board.

The 3,600 people on the cruise ship that docked in Oakland on Monday were sent to multiple locations to be quarantined. A total of 433 people have been sent to MCAS Miramar. Those passengers were screened three times for the coronavirus -- once on the shop, once as they were getting off and when they arrived at quarantine, according to the Health and Human Services Agency. Any passengers who showed any symptoms were taken out immediately for isolation.

This is the second time Miramar has been used as a quarantine facility due to the coronavirus. More than 200 people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- were housed at the facility last month. Two of those people eventually tested positive for the virus, but they were hospitalized and have since recovered and been released.