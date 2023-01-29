PHILADELPHIA (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers will take a flight back to the West Coast but not to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

The 49ers will fly back to the Bay Area as their season ended in Philadelphia after a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

The visiting team was plagued with quarterback injuries.

Rookie starter Brock Purdy left the game with about 4:50 left in the first quarter after injuring his right elbow. Fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion with about 12:30 left in the third and did not return.

Purdy returned under center for the remainder of the game but was visibly limited. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called mostly running plays.

Since returning from injury, Purdy did not complete a pass that went for more than 3 yards. He finished completing 4-for-4 passes for 23 yards and no touchdowns/interceptions. Purdy was sacked once.

Trent Williams Ejected

A fight broke out late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship on Sunday in Philadelphia. The 49ers were down 31-7 with about four minutes left in the game — frustrations mounting from the road team’s side.

49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was seen throwing Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground once the play was over. Williams was called for unnecessary roughness and was ejected from the game.

Both 49ers and Eagles players were involved in an altercation as members of San Francisco’s sideline rushes onto the field.

49ers Notables

QB Josh Johnson: 7/13 passing, 74 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks

RB Christian McCaffrey: 14 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD

WR Deebo Samuel : 3 catches, 33 yards

Eagles Notables

QB: Jalen Hurts: 15/25 passing, 121 yards; 11 rushes, 39 yards, 1 rush TD