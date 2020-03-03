4 teens arrested in stabbing death

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Sunday arrested four teenagers in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old man in Vista.

The attack happened Saturday around 10 p.m. near West Vista Way and Valencia Drive. Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Joshua A. Virginia of Oceanside.

Deputies arrested two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They were booked into the Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.