4 sea lion pups, 1 northern fur seal returned to the wild after rescue

Four sea lion pups (pictured above) and one northern fur seal were released back into the wild by SeaWorld officials Wednesday. Photo by Mike Aguilera for SeaWorld San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Four sea lion pups and one northern fur seal were returned to their natural habitat this week after SeaWorld rescued them over the last couple of months, the park said Wednesday.

All five of the animals were malnourished and dehydrated at the time they were found on beaches around San Diego County, SeaWorld said.

The animals doubled their weight since their rescue, SeaWorld officials said, enabling park veterinarians to approve them for release.

SeaWorld said the sea lion pups and the northern fur seal were all released Wednesday about five miles off the coast of La Jolla.