4 local hotels earn top AAA rating

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Four San Diego County hotels again earned the AAA’s coveted Five Diamond rating, putting them on a list that includes just 119 hotels nationwide, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Wednesday.

Nearly two dozen other hotels in the county earned Four Diamond ratings.

The local hotels earning the Five Diamond rating were Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa in Carlsbad; The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla; Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe; and Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

The list is unchanged from last year.

“The AAA Five Diamond designation reflects the hotels that offer world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence and restaurants that offer leading- edge cuisine and preparation with extraordinary guest services,” said Patricia Marenco, the Auto Club’s approved-accommodations supervisor.

Across Southern California, 14 hotels earned the Five Diamond rating. The others making the list were:

The Beverly Hills Hotel and Bungalows

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Hotel Bel-Air

Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point

The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel

Montage Laguna Beach

The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach

Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara in Montecito

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

The list is also unchanged from last year.

The Auto Club also released its list of Four-Diamond Ratings for hotels and restaurants. To earn the rating, hotels must be “refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail,” according to the Auto Club.

San Diego County establishments landing on the list were:

Alpine

Viejas Casino & Resort

Willows Hotel & Spa

Carlsbad

Cape Rey Carlsbad, A Hilton Resort

Coronado

Hotel del Coronado

Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Del Mar

L’Auberge Del Mar

El Cajon

Sycuan Casino Resort

La Jolla

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Hyatt Regency La Jolla

The Grande Colonial

Pala

Pala Casino Spa and Resort

Rancho Bernardo

Rancho Bernardo Inn

San Diego

Andaz San Diego

Hilton San Diego Bayfront

InterContinental San Diego

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

Marriott Marquis San Diego & Marina

Omni San Diego Hotel

Pacific Terrace Hotel

The US Grant, A Luxury Collection Hotel

The Westgate Hotel

The Westin San Diego

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Meanwhile, the Addison restaurant at Fairmont Grand Del Mar maintained its Five Diamond rating for eateries, one of only three in Southern California to earn the ranking. The others are The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills and Providence in Hollywood.

Fifteen restaurants in San Diego County earned Four Diamond ratings. According to the Auto Club, such restaurants offer “a distinctive fine-dining experience, employing creative preparations that are skillfully served amid upscale ambience.”

The restaurants landing on the list were:

The Grove Steakhouse at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine

Argyle Steakhouse in Carlsbad

Vivace at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad

MARKET Restaurant + Bar in Del Mar

Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse in El Cajon

A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla

Donovan’s Steak & Chop House in La Jolla

George’s at the Cove in La Jolla

The Marine Room in La Jolla

Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe

Avant in Rancho Bernardo

Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop

Grant Grill at The US Grant

Mister A’s

Veladora in Rancho Santa Fe