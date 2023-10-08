SAN DIEGO — With the fall season in full swing, some beach dwellers are trading in their swimming attire for flannels.

Instead of spending time lounging in the sand, those looking to enjoy the great outdoors may be considering a camping trip to enjoy the autumn vibes.

When it comes to camping, some are more “woodsy” than others. If you want to spend a night out in nature with a little more comfort and convenience then “glamping” may be the way to go.

A combination of glamorous camping, “glamping” has become more and more popular over the years for people who prefer sleeping on a real mattress and taking showers, yet still want to absorb all that is the outdoors.

From lakeside luxury suites, desert dens, and mountainside perches, the San Diego region has plenty of options when it comes to finding a “glamp site” made for the fall season.

For those ready to book a cozy and comfortable adventure, here are four “glamping” sites that are available to rent in San Diego County.

Thundering Haw Retreat

Located on a 50-acre flower farm in the heart of Valley Center, this “glamping” space is surrounded by lush greenery accompanied by the sounds of a creek flowing nearby. There are eight different lodging options, each equipped with bedding and portable heaters to keep “glampers” warm on fall nights.

Whether you’re roasting marshmallows under the stars or just relaxing in nature, this “glamping” site has everything you need for a comfortable and memorable stay. Booking prices start at just $99 per night on Hipcamp.

Glamping in San Diego’s Backcountry

There’s some comfort to be found on Mount Laguna in the Cleveland National Forest. There are five plush tents nestled in the high mountain forests that offer traditional camping fun with a touch of modern amenities. The kitchen areas come with everything you need to cook a cozy meal. There’s even complimentary hot chocolate, tea, and spices.

Another plus about this “glamping” space is there’s a network of trails to explore nearby. Mountain bikes are also available to rent right on the spot. Bring your four-legged friends to tag along for the fun. Booking prices start at $150 a night on Hipcamp.

Julian Luxury Glamping

Many San Diegans flock to Julian to enjoy apple cider and fresh baked pies when fall sweeps over Southern California. You can make a night of it by shacking up in a luxury canvas tent that’s tucked away on a private 5-acre property. The space offers a patio and meditation area, as well as detached bathrooms and showers.

“Glampers” can explore the property’s hiking trail and gardens. At night, this space is perfect for stargazing next to a fire while bundling up in a cozy blanket. Julian Farm and Orchard is also nearby and can be added to itinerary of fall fun. Go “glamping” here for $130 per night on Hipcamp.

Cinnamon Rock Retreat

There are a variety of “glamping” options at this self-sustainable homestead in Ramona. This spot has stunning views that will keep you in awe both day and night. Expect to see sprawling trees, wildflowers, bushes, and of course a fall sunset that welcomes campfire hangs. There’s no short of comfort here either with full beds and even an outdoor shower.

An interesting aspect about this “glamping” site is that it offers access to Eden Ancient Design, which is a holistic healing and trauma care center. “This partnership allows us to work with you to address your personal healing needs and bring balance to your body, mind, soul, and spirit,” the site’s host wrote on Hipcamp. One night stays start at $75.

Take your fall camping trip up a notch this season by enjoying one of these cozy and comfortable “glamping” havens right here in San Diego County.