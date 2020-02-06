4 coronavirus evacuees taken to hospitals after landing at MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — Four of the 167 evacuees who arrived at MCAS Miramar Wednesday from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China have been transported to local hospitals.

After medical staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention completed health screenings on the evacuees, four “were determined to have a fever or cough that warranted them being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release.

Two adults were taken to UC San Diego Health and one adult and a child were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The evacuees will likely be kept at the air station for two weeks to ensure they do not pose a health risk to the public, authorities said.