3 young San Diegans honored as heroes

SAN DIEGO – Three young San Diegans were honored Monday for their quick thinking and bravery during emergencies.

Callum Wagner received a standing ovation at the event called 911 Heroes for saving his mother’s life. He was smiling at Monday’s ceremony in La Jolla, but it was sheer terror seven months ago when he called 911. You can hear the fear in his voice on the recording of the call when he said, “I think she’s dead!”

Callum was 11 years old and home his little brother and a friend when his mother suffered cardiac arrest.

“My mom passed out and her eyes rolled back in her head. I thought my mom was going to die,” he said Monday at the ceremony.

Heartland 911 dispatcher Kim Gonzales answered the call that day.

“All I remember hearing him say is his mom is going to die and at that point, it’s go time!” Gonzales said.

Gonzales has been a dispatcher in Alpine for seven years. She said dealing with children is very different from handling a call from an adult.

“He’s saying, ‘I can’t do it. I can’t do it!’ and I’m like, ‘You can do it! We are going to do it!’”

Callunj was honored along with 12-year-old Kylie Arledge and 7-year-old Ashton Dagostino.

"He did a great job because (the CPR) broke my ribs, and that’s what kept me alive. And they say that’s a good sign of CPR, so he did great,” his mother, Beverly Wagner said.

Wagner heard the 911 call for the first time during Monday’s ceremony. She has no memory of what happened that day.

“I was crying before it started. It was traumatic,” Wagner said. “They’ve offered to let me hear it, but I’ve never been able to listen because of what it put him through. So, I mean it was amazing, but it’s hard to hear.”