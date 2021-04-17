3 shot, including teen boy, at house party

San Diego police officers at a home where a 17-year-old boy sought help after getting shot in a possible gang confrontation in Logan Heights early April 17. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, at a house party in Logan Heights overnight in what police say was likely a gang confrontation.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday after the three victims attended a party near 30th Street and Valle Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department. An argument broke out with “possible rival gang members,” and one of them pulled a gun and opened fire.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg but was able to make his way to a home a few blocks away, where someone called 911 for help. Video from OnScene.TV showed officers interviewing people at the house and aiding the boy as he lay on the floor inside. Eventually he was carried out by paramedics, put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The other two victims ran off, but one of them — a 25-year-old man — showed up at Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm about two hours later, and the other — a 32-year-old man — arrived at Alvarado Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said.

None of the victims’ wounds were considered life-threatening.

Initially, officers were told the boy had been shot as he walked home by a gunman in a passing car. Details about the party and the other victims emerged as detectives began working at the scenes.

“An initial investigation revealed that the victims are possible gang members,” investigators said. A detailed description of the gunman was not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was encouraged to call Crime Stoppers, where tipsters can remain anonymous, at 888-580-8477.