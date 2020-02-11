3 dead after rescue attempt near Laguna Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Three people traveling in a group of five died Monday after Border Patrol agents found them near the Laguna Mountains in need of immediate medical attention.

Border Patrol agents said they encountered two people in a rural area near the La Posta Indian Reservation around 2:15 p.m. The individuals told agents three others were in need of immediate rescue.

When Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue agents located the other three travelers, they found two unresponsive and in grave condition, and another in serious condition.

Despite receiving medical aid from rescue officials, all three individuals were pronounced dead by 7:30 p.m.

Border Patrol agents said weather conditions made it necessary for officials to wait until Tuesday morning to retrieve the bodies.

