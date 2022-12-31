LAKESIDE, Calif. – An initial call about an assault with a deadly weapon ended with three people being dead inside a Lakeside home, said a Saturday press release by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Chris Steffen said deputies got a call about the assault just after 11:30 p.m. Friday at the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business. When they arrived, they found out that a man may have shot a woman inside a home after an argument.

Eventually, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail broke through the home and found two dead females and one dead man, according to Steffen. All of the deceased were in their late 50s and appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe that the man shot both women and then shot himself, but the circumstances and motive are still not known.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.