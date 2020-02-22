3 killed, 18 hurt when bus rolls on North County freeway

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen hurt when this bus crashed on Interstate 15 and rolled several times.

SAN DIEGO — Three people died and 18 others were injured Saturday when a bus rolled over several times on Interstate 15, the North County Fire Protection District said.

One unidentified person was found dead inside the bus. Another person inside the bus was pulled to safety, Capt. John Choi of the NCFPD said.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-15, just south of state Route 76 in Pala Mesa, authorities said. Crews from the CHP, Camp Pendleton, CalFire, Pala Mesa, Vista and Oceanside arrived on the scene to aid in helping the injured victims who were ejected in the crash, according to Choi.

UPDATE: We're told 3 people are dead and 18 were transported to local hospitals after this bus rolled over on I-15 south and came to rest upside down on the hillside. First responders are still working to remove one of the deceased from the bus. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/e79j0vSKwp — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) February 22, 2020

Details about the bus, where it was coming from and its destination were not immediately released.

Rescue crews found the bus on its roof and in danger of sliding down an embankment, Choi said. Crews had to stabilize the bus before they could rescue anybody trapped inside.

#FreewayIC (Final): We had 21 total patients. 18 have been transported. We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene. We would like to thank our automatic partners for your assistance on this call. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire, and MCP FD. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

Eighteen injured victims in various conditions were transported to several hospitals around the county, Choi said. The bus had no seat belts, he said.

Traffic on I-15 was halted and there was gridlock in the area, the CHP reported. Authorities urged travelers to avoid the area.

Traffic was expected to be shut down for at least two hours while authorities investigate the accident, Choi said.