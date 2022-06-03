Two nurses and a doctor were stabbed at a hospital in Encino Friday afternoon, and police say a suspect is still barricaded inside.

The incident was reported around 3:50 p.m. at Encino Hospital Medical Center at 16237 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The suspect allegedly entered the hospital and stabbed the victims, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

The victims were rushed to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center and are in stable condition, officials said.

The alleged assailant is believed to be barricaded inside a room in the hospital, police said in a tweet.

A police source told the Los Angeles Times the person is armed with a knife.

Authorities were clearing people from areas of the hospital amid the ordeal, the Times reported.

Around 5:30 p.m., SWAT officers entered the hospital, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Several law enforcement and fire vehicles responded to the scene after the stabbing, the aerial video showed.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.