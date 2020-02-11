3 die when migrants try to cross Laguna Mountains during storm

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. – Border Patrol agents rescued two men but were unable to save three women, all of whom were caught by a storm Monday in the Laguna Mountains.

The Border Patrol was notified at about 2:15 p.m. Monday by 911 operators that five people needed medical help in the Laguna Mountains near the Cuyapaipe Indian Reservation. A Border Patrol search-and-rescue team was sent to the remote and rugged area to find the group. They located two men, both Mexican citizens, who told them that three women were in desperate need of help.

The rescuers located the three woman just after 5 p.m. with the help of a helicopter. Two of the women were unresponsive and agents were unable to revive them. The third woman passed in and out of consciousness, but she died about two and a half hours later, despite attempts to save her, the Border Patrol said.

Because of worsening weather conditions, the rescuers were unable to remove the bodies of the three women Monday. They planned to return to the scene Tuesday to recover the bodies.

The two men who were rescued were ages 22 and 37 years old. Both were arrested for entering the US illegally and taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

The bodies of the three women will be turned over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner once they are recovered.