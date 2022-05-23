Police found “ incendiary devices” in a vehicle that struck three children outside a Santa Ana elementary school Monday morning, authorities said.

The vehicle drove onto a sidewalk near Taft Elementary School and hit the three children around 8:30 a.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The children were all taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Responding officers found the driver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

Then, while searching the vehicle that hit the children, police found a “suspicious incendiary device” inside, police said.

An Orange County bomb squad was called to the scene, leading to the discovery of three more incendiary devices in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Investigators later found out that the suspect had trespassed into Taft Elementary just before the collision and was escorted off campus, Santa Ana police said.

Witness Isaias Vazquez told KTLA he lives near the crash site, and was one of the people who ran to the children’s aid after the crash.

“I see the kids on the ground, one’s in the middle of the street just laying down motionless,” Vazquez said. “As I go to tend to them, parents are… just distraught, screaming, and I see an individual walking towards us with a knife in his hand so immediately I called the cops.”

Vazquez said the driver then turned around and walked away towards the car.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the driver had a knife.

Lopez said police are still investigating what the driver’s intent was and whether he had any connection to the school.

Authorities provided no further details on the suspect and it’s unclear what type of incendiary devices were allegedly in the vehicle.

Police said the campus was cleared and classes at Taft Elementary resumed as scheduled.