Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study.

The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information.

The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored them on various criteria, including family friendliness, safety, weather and festiveness.

Things like average temperatures, crime rate and even the “concentration of candy stores” played a role in the ranking.

Unsurprising, surely boosted by some great weather and amenities, many California cities were included toward the top of the list.

In total, 16 California cities made it in the top 35.

Chula Vista, the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, was the highest ranked city in California, finishing third.

In San Diego’s North County, Oceanside came in as 12 on the list, with the city’s Halloween weather boosting its standing.

The City of San Diego was ranked 16th on the list of 35.

Topping the list, were two cities in Nevada: North Las Vegas and Henderson.

Here’s a list of all the the top 35 cities that SmartAsset concludes are the best cities to celebrate Halloween:

Rank City Family Friendliness Index Safety Index Halloween Weather Index Halloween Festiveness Index Average Index 1 North Las Vegas, Nevada 81.87 88.78 82.95 98.89 88.12 2 Henderson, Nevada 70.25 100.00 82.95 98.89 88.02 3 Gilbert, Arizona 100.00 91.88 100.00 33.70 81.39 4 Chula Vista, California 66.01 70.79 94.19 73.33 76.08 5 Fontana, California 90.37 59.38 87.21 66.67 75.91 6 Las Vegas, Nevada 35.98 83.56 82.95 98.89 75.34 7 Chandler, Arizona 79.89 84.53 100.00 33.70 74.53 8 Moreno Valley, California 81.30 51.26 87.21 77.04 74.20 9 Brownsville, Texas 76.49 60.54 60.08 93.70 72.70 10 Peoria, Arizona 67.42 86.46 100.00 33.70 71.90 11 Irvine, California 66.57 81.62 87.21 51.11 71.63 12 Oceanside, California 50.42 64.02 94.19 73.33 70.49 13 Rancho Cucamonga, California 72.24 54.55 87.21 66.67 70.16 14 Elk Grove, California 94.90 82.40 54.26 48.52 70.02 15 Virginia Beach, Virginia 81.59 90.91 50.78 55.56 69.71 16 San Diego, California 43.63 65.57 94.19 73.33 69.18 17 Mesa, Arizona 62.61 80.08 100.00 33.70 69.10 18 Oxnard, California 73.37 53.19 87.21 61.11 68.72 19 Sioux Falls, South Dakota 90.65 68.28 29.46 80.74 67.28 20 Ontario, California 63.17 49.13 87.21 66.67 66.54 21 Riverside, California 57.79 43.71 87.21 77.04 66.44 22 Santa Clarita, California 74.50 57.83 87.21 45.56 66.28 23 Frisco, Texas 99.72 71.18 41.09 52.96 66.24 24 Scottsdale, Arizona 43.06 84.72 100.00 33.70 65.37 25 Laredo, Texas 75.64 61.70 76.36 47.78 65.37 26 Chesapeake, Virginia 87.25 84.14 50.78 33.70 63.97 27 Phoenix, Arizona 62.32 58.99 100.00 33.70 63.76 28 Honolulu, Hawaii 10.76 58.61 84.50 100.00 63.47 29 Wichita, Kansas 83.29 33.66 53.88 82.59 63.35 30 Glendale, Arizona 47.88 71.57 100.00 33.70 63.29 31 McKinney, Texas 87.82 70.21 41.09 52.96 63.02 32 Huntington Beach, California 38.81 73.69 87.21 51.11 62.71 33 Modesto, California 71.67 46.03 58.91 73.70 62.58 34 Fremont, California 67.71 84.53 58.91 35.19 61.58 35 Anaheim, California 40.51 67.31 87.21 51.11 61.54

For the top 35 list and a detailed breakdown of the methodology used to rank the cities, click here.

Not included on that list are some of California’s biggest cities.

On the outside looking in, Bakersfield landed at 50, San Francisco came in at 54, San Jose at 55, Fresno at 60, Sacramento came in at 63 and Los Angeles landed at 82.

Oakland was the lowest ranked California city at 124.