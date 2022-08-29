ENCINITAS, Calif. – Three people were arrested late Sunday evening during an attempted home burglary in North County, authorities said.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wales Drive around 10:30 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting subjects attempting to enter an occupied home, according to Lt. Chase Chiappino.

During a call placed to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the homeowner told deputies that they saw flashlights and heard voices outside of their residence.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located three suspects inside of the home’s garage, along with bolt cutters.

An initial investigation revealed that one of the three people had forced entry into the garage and then opened the front door for the other two suspects.

46-year-old Arlington Gill, 47-year-old Trisha Clay, and 61-year-old Debi Ditomasso were arrested without incident and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

No items were stolen during this incident.