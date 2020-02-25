3 arrested after wild chase through Mid-City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Three people were arrested Monday evening after a reckless high-speed chase that wound through residential streets in Bankers Hill, Balboa Park, Hillcrest, University Heights and North Park.

The pursuit began in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard sometime after 5 p.m. when police tried to pull over a car that had been reported stolen, authorities said.

At one point in the chase, the sedan slowed in the Bankers Hill area and a male got out and ran off.

The speeding car, which was followed continuously by Sky FOX, eventually stopped on a dead-end street in North Park and two males got out of the car and ran down into Switzer Canyon.

Police cars swarmed the area and officers began searching the canyon on foot.

Police said they arrested three suspects sometime after 6 p.m.

