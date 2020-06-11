3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

SAN DIEGO – A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Wednesday evening near Ridgecrest.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 9:14 p.m. about 14 miles east-southeast of Little Lake, California. It occurred at a depth of about 4.7 miles and was felt as far north as the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, per USGS.

The area is near where several recent quakes have been recorded.

Last week, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the area of Searles Valley near the Mojave Desert and a 4.3 magnitude quake was felt in the same area on Sunday.