2nd flight from China to arrive at MCAS Miramar for quarantine

SAN DIEGO — A second flight carrying evacuees from the coronavirus outbreak in China is scheduled to land Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The flight will land in the mid-morning, base officials said Thursday evening. The unknown amount of travelers will undergo a government-mandated two-week quarantine at the air station.

On Wednesday, 167 Americans arrived at the air station to begin the quarantine. Five of those individuals were taken to local hospitals to be evaluated.

@MCASMiramarCA can now confirm the planned arrival of a second inbound flight originating from China. The flight will land in the mid-morning hours of 7 Feb. HHS and CDC personnel will receive these travelers as they begin the federally mandated quarantine. — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) February 7, 2020

