KSWB — Where will you be on Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:23 a.m.? Why, because 2023 ends with a unique pattern — 123 123.

This New Year’s Eve a unique pattern ends the year: 12/31/23, 123123, 123 123. Whichever way you write it, the repeating pattern is extremely rare. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it’s so rare, in fact, that it won’t even occur again in this century.

The last time a repeating date pattern happened was January 20, 2012 (012 012). The next time the 123-123 pattern will happen on Dec. 31 will be in the year 2123.

Now its important to note this number is not a palindrome, which is a number that reads the same forward and backward. There are only 12 palindrome dates this century (with the two digit day and month and the full year):

October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001)

January 2, 2010 (01-02-2010)

November 2, 2011 (11-02-2011)

February 2, 2020 (02-02-2020)

December 2, 2021 (12-02-2021)

March 2, 2030 (03-02-2030)

April 2, 2040 (04-02-2040)

May 2, 2050 (05-02-2050)

June 2, 2060 (06-02-2060)

July 2, 2070 (07-02-2070)

August 2, 2080 (08-02-2080)

September 2, 2090 (09-02-2090)

Look up in the sky this year, there are several celestial events to look forward to in 2024 — the April 8 total solar eclipse; Venus and Mars conjunction on Feb. 22; rare “devil” comet to streak across the sky in April; meteor showers; and Aug. 19 supermoon.

To cap it all off increased aurora activity will peak in 2024, making it more possible to see the aurora borealis, otherwise known as the Northern Lights, in some areas.

Don’t forget to make your New Year’s resolutions because 2024 will be here before we know it.