BOULEVARD, Calif. — A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred Sunday at approximately 7:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Tierra Del Sol Road at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

While approaching State Route 94, the Chevrolet Spark failed to stop at a limit line of a posted stop sign and entered the Tierra Del Sol intersection. At that time, a 29-year-old male driving a 2020 Hyundai Ionic westbound on State Route 94 also entered the intersection and collided with the right side of the Chevrolet Spark.

CHP said the impact caused both vehicles to travel in a north westerly direction up dirt berm before they came to a stop on the right shoulder of Tierra Del Sol, just north of State Route 94.

Two male passengers from the Chevrolet Spark, both in their in their late 30s, sustained major injuries during the incident and officials confirmed they both died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Spark was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego following the collision.

There is no information on the condition of the Hyundai Ionic driver at this time.